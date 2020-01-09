  • search
Trending Iraq Nirbhaya JNU
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sharad Pawar flags off 3,000-km Gandhi Shanti Yatra against Citizenship Law

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 09: NCP chief Sharad Pawar flagged off Gandhi Shanti Yatra being organised by the Rashtra Manch of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against the new citizenship law, proposed NRC and NPR.

    The "Gandhi Shanti Yatra" will commence from the Gateway of India in south Mumbai on January 9 morning and will culminate at the 'Raj Ghat' in Delhi on January 30--the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

    Sharad Pawar flags off 3,000-km Gandhi Shanti Yatra against Citizenship Law
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar

    The NCP made the announcement after Sinha, a former NDA minister, met Pawar in Mumbai on January 8.

    Shah leads BJP's door-to-door campaign on CAA

    The yatra will pass through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Harayana and Delhi and cover the distance of over 3,000 kms.

      5 months after J&K special status revoked, foreign panel visits UT | OneIndia News

      Pawar's NCP is a part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and the Congress.

      Passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which proposes to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, had triggerred protests in many states.

      Protest against CAA, JNU campus violence held in Mumbai

      The proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) is also being opposed by many parties.

      Some states like Kerala and West Bengal are also against the National Population Register (NPR).

      More SHARAD PAWAR News

      Read more about:

      sharad pawar citizenship bill

      Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 11:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 9, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue