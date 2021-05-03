YouTube
    Kerala Assembly elections 2021

    Shailaja Teacher creates history: Secures highest ever victory margin in Kerala

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 02: K K Shailaja fondly referred to as teacher, who made waves with her handling of COVID-19 as health minister created history in the Kerala Assembly elections.

    She secured the highest margin of victory in the history of an assembly election in the state. The 64 year old CPI(M) leader won from Mattannur in Kannur district with a margin of 60,963 votes. "Thank you, Mattanur, for giving me victory in the election fight. Thank you for standing by the State to outlive," she said in a post on Facebook.

    She had won the 2016 assembly elections from Koothuparamba by a margin of 12,291 votes.

    Just behind her in the victory margin was Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, who won the Dharadom seat by a margin of 50,123 votes. The highest margin in the state has been 47,671 votes, which was secured in the years 2006 by M Chandran of the CPI(M) from the Alathur constituency.

    Story first published: Monday, May 3, 2021, 10:30 [IST]
