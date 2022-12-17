As 'BoycottPathaan' trends, Shah Rukh Khan says \"people like\" him will stay positive

Not Hindus, but Muslims too are upset with Shah Rukh's 'Pathaan'

Shahrukh Khan’s Pathaan in more trouble as complaint filed in Bihar court

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 17: A complaint petition was filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking an FIR against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for "hurting religious sentiments" of Hindus in a song of their upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed the case before the CJM court on Friday, which will hear the matter on January 3.

"The song 'Besharam Rang' of the film 'Pathaan' is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community," Ojha later told reporters.

The song has seen a controversy in some parts of the country after it was released, with protests being held over the content in it, news agency PTI reported.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had recently frowned upon the colour of the attire of Deepika Padukone and actor Shah Rukh Khan in the song, calling for its "rectification".

On Pathaan row, Congress leader advises women to wear saffron bikinis, bras to counter bhakts

There have been protests against the actors at a few places, including in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh home minister, Narrotam Mishra had objected to the song in the movie and questioned the heroines saffron bikini and said that it hurt religious sentiments. He said that if the objectionable parts in the movie are not fixed then they would take a call on whether or not to allow its release in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board too has objected to the movie and said that it shows the Pathan community in very bad light. The president of the Board Syed Anas Ali said that the sentiments of the Muslim community has been hurt. He said that the name of the movie is Pathan and women are seen performing obscene dances in it. The Pathans are being projected wrongly in the film, he had added.

Pathan is scheduled to be released on January 25 2022. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie stars Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 13:00 [IST]