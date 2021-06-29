Shahjahanpur suicide: Old video shows family begging for help about threats from moneylender

Docs take out unborn baby from womb for surgery, puts it back after procedure

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 29: Nearly a month after four members of a family committed suicide due to financial problems Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, a video posted on social media showed them begging for help as a moneylender was allegedly threatening them, police said on Tuesday.

Akhilesh Gupta (42), a medicine trader, his wife Rishu Gupta (39), their son Shivang (12) and daughter Harshita (9) were found hanging in their house in Kache Katra locality on June 7.

During the investigation of the case, police arrested a man, who used to borrow money to pay previous loans, leading to Akhilesh being stuck in a debt trap. He owed lenders Rs 1.35 crore in total, police said.

In the video posted online on Monday, Akhilesh can be heard saying that he took Rs 10 lakh at 5 per cent interest for expanding his business and was repaying it in installments.

He says that he wrapped up his business and cleared the dues of two moneylenders but failed to pay back the third one, who took away his vehicle and threatened to seize his house if he didn't return the money.

The video was posted by a man named, Mohammad Taufeeq, who has also been victim of threats from moneylenders, according to police.

Moreover, a financier lodged a case at Sadar Bazar police station against Taufeeq for not paying back Rs 48 lakh loaned to him, Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Pal said.

The SHO said that the matter was being investigated in detail.

"Strong action will be taken against all those found guilty," he said, adding a campaign was on against the moneylenders in the city on directions from Superintendent of Police (SP) P S. Anand.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 13:32 [IST]