Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid urges all Muslims to pray from home, beat coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 23: The Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid has urged Muslims to pray from home as the holy month of Ramzan is about to begin.

If we follow the government's instructions we will be able to eradicate coronavirus soon.

The holy month of Ramzan is about to begin. Prayers have to be offered from home itself and social distancing has to be maintained. By. Following this, we will be able to protect everyone, the Shahi Imam has also said.

With Ramzan set to begin, Naqvi urges Muslims to pray from home

Last week, Union Minister, Mukthar Abbas Naqvi had informed that all religious leaders had decided and made an appeal to the Muslim community to hold prayers from home.

The statement was made in the wake of Ramzan beginning on April 24. He said that all religious leaders and social organisations have made an appeal to the Muslim community to hold prayers from home. This would be applicable to Iftar and other customs to be performed at home, he also said. Further he also urged the people to maintain social distancing norms.

Last week, Naqvi directed state waqf boards to ensure strict implementation of lockdown and social distancing guidelines during the holy month of Ramzan starting next week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At a meeting via video conferencing, Naqvi asked the state waqf boards'' officials to create awareness among people to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals like "iftar (breaking of fast)" during Ramzan, which begins on April 24 or 25, staying inside their homes.

More than seven lakh registered mosques, eidgahs, imambadas, dargahs and other religious and social institutions come under state waqf boards across the country. The Central Waqf Council is the regulatory body of state waqf boards in India.

"We should cooperate with health workers, security forces, administrative officers, sanitation workers. They are working for our safety and well-being even putting their own lives at risk in this coronavirus pandemic," Naqvi said.