    Shaheen Bagh protesters yet to receive permission from Police to march to Shah's residence

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Feb 16: Anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh, who have called for a march till Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence on Sunday, have not yet received permission from the Delhi Police.

    In a letter to the protesters, the New Delhi district police said the march will pass through two more districts and request for it has been sent to the police headquarters for further appropriate actions.

    Shaheen Bagh protesters yet to receive permission from Police to march to Shahs residence

    Police said they had asked the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to give the details of the delegation for its meeting with the Union home minister.

    Shaheen Bagh protesters accept Amit Shah's proposal, Home Ministry says no such meeting on Sunday

    In a written response to police, they said 4,000 to 5,000 demonstrators would be marching towards Shah's residence.

      NEWS AT NOON, FEBRUARY 16th, 2020

      The protesters, mainly women, have been staging a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) for the past two months.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 13:42 [IST]
