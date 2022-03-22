Russian must be held accountable for loss of lives in Ukraine, says Australian PM Scott Morrison

Shaheed Diwas: PM to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery, view pics

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 22: On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata on 23rd March at 6 PM via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the event.

The Gallery displays the contribution of the Revolutionaries in the freedom struggle and their armed resistance to British colonial rule. This aspect has often not been given its due place in the mainstream narrative of the freedom movement. The purpose of this new gallery is to provide a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947 and highlight the important role played by the Revolutionaries.

Biplobi Bharat Gallery depicts the political and intellectual backdrop that triggered the Revolutionary movement. It showcases the birth of the revolutionary movement, formation of significant associations by revolutionary leaders, spread of the movement, formation of Indian National Army, contribution of Naval Mutiny, among others.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:54 [IST]