YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shaheed Diwas: PM to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery, view pics

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 22: On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata on 23rd March at 6 PM via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the event.

    Shaheed Diwas: PM to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery, view pics

    The Gallery displays the contribution of the Revolutionaries in the freedom struggle and their armed resistance to British colonial rule. This aspect has often not been given its due place in the mainstream narrative of the freedom movement. The purpose of this new gallery is to provide a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947 and highlight the important role played by the Revolutionaries.

    Shaheed Diwas: PM to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery, view pics
    Shaheed Diwas: PM to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery, view pics

    Shaheed Diwas: PM to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery, view pics
    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    Biplobi Bharat Gallery depicts the political and intellectual backdrop that triggered the Revolutionary movement. It showcases the birth of the revolutionary movement, formation of significant associations by revolutionary leaders, spread of the movement, formation of Indian National Army, contribution of Naval Mutiny, among others.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X