    Shaheed Diwas: PM Modi to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata today

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata today on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas at 6 PM through video conferencing.

    Shaheed Diwas: PM Modi to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata today

    The Gallery displays the contribution of the Revolutionaries in the freedom struggle and their armed resistance to British colonial rule. The purpose of this new gallery is to provide a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947 and highlight the important role played by the Revolutionaries. PM will also address the gathering during the event.

    Biplobi Bharat Gallery depicts the political and intellectual backdrop that triggered the Revolutionary movement. It showcases the birth of the revolutionary movement, formation of significant associations by revolutionary leaders, spread of the movement, formation of Indian National Army, contribution of Naval Mutiny, among others.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the brave sons of Mother India - Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, their passion to sacrifice their lives for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen.

    Mr Modi will also address the gathering during the event.

    narendra modi

    Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:30 [IST]
