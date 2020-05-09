  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shah writes to Mamata, says Bengal not allowing trains with migrants

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 09: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to allow trains with migrants to reach the state.

    Shah in his letter pointed out that Bengal was not allowing the entry of trains with migrants into the state.

    Shah writes to Mamata, says Bengal not allowing trains with migrants
    Representational Image

    While Mamata Banerjee had said that she would initiate all help to bring back people Bengal who are stuck in different parts of the country, in reality, many continue to remain stuck.

    In Haryana, scores of migrants register to return

    Following the April 29 order of the Government of India, which allowed states to take back their migrants, Bengal has done little to abide by the order in letter and spirit. While 100s of trains are running across the country, carrying migrants, in Bengal until Thursday only two trains with around 2,500 migrants had arrived. Both these trains were run based on the request of the origin states, Kerala and Rajasthan.

    On May 4, Karnataka had complained that Bengal was refusing to give consent for trains.

    A similar complaint was made by Maharashtra on May 6. States cannot send trains unless the other state agrees.

    More MIGRANTS News

    Read more about:

    migrants amit shah mamata banerjee west bengal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X