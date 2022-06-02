'Take off Italian glasses to see vikas in India': Amit Shah's dig at Rahul Gandhi

Shah to chair meeting with NSA Doval, others to chalk out steps to stop minority killings in J&K

The prime focus of the meeting tomorrow would be on the targeted killings and also on how to secure the minority community. There have been 8 targeted killings since May, including one of a bank manager which took place today.

New Delhi, Jun 02: Concrete directions will be given to the police and the civil administration in Jammu and Kashmir during an overall review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir to be held tomorrow.

The meetings will be headed by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and will be attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, the Intelligence chiefs and the chief secretary and Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir.

An official tells OneIndia that these targeted killings orchestrated by the ISI backed Lashkar-e-Tayiba is clearly aimed at driving fear and ensure that the minorities are driven out of the Union Territory.

Post the meeting various steps will be taken with immediate effect to ensure that no such incidents take place. The security right from the lowest rung will overhauled and strengthened to ensure that security is at an all time high.

One of the cues that would be taken is the involvement of the local stations. The security apparatus managed to wipe out a large number of terrorists only when the Indian Army and the local police cooperated. The huge success rate at which the terrorists have been gunned down is thanks to the cooperation from the J&K police and the actionable intelligence they provided.