Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive for Covid-19

Mumbai, Jun 05: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have tested positive for Covid.Several Bollywood celebrities have contracted the dreaded virus in the last few days, some getting it for the second time in a year.

On June 5, Katrina tested positive for coronavirus and prior to that, Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur were reported to have tested positive on June 4. Akshay Kumar too tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Maharashtra is currently experiencing an unexpected increase in COVID-19 cases. The state's environment and tourism minister, Aaditya Thackeray had said on June 5 that masks may be required to prevent the spread of the extremely contagious virus.

In the last 24-hours alone, Maharashtra reported 4,889 cases of COVID-19. As a result, the BMC has issued an alert to Mumbai residents following a significant increase in daily new cases of COVID-19. On June 5, Mumbai reported 961 new cases and one death.

Story first published: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 20:21 [IST]