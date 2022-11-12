YouTube
    Shah Rukh Khan detained at Mumbai airport

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 12: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly detained at Mumbai International Airport on Friday night by the Customs Department.

    Shah Rukh Khan detained at Mumbai airport

    He returned to Mumbai after attending an event in Sharjah. He arrived on a private jet at Terminal 3.

    According to reports, six luxury watches valued at around Rs 18 lakh were found in his team's baggage. Two luxurious watch cases and four other watch covers, among others that were found by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials found, India Today reported.

    However, they were allowed to leave after King Khan completed the Customs formalities. He was asked to pay Rs 6.83 lakh as a customs duty, Livemint report claims.

    The Bollywood actor had gone to Sharjah on Friday to attend the Sharjah International Book Fair where he was honoured with the first Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award.

    On the work front, the Bollywood actor is busy with 'Pathaan' directed by Siddharth Anand and Raju Hirani's 'Dunki'.

    X