FM Nirmala Sitharaman to attend Founding Day of Directorate of Revenue and Intelligence today

Sitharaman urges DRI, customs to ensure every economic offender is taken to task

Revival of economy: Not just pent up demand says FinMin

Shah holds meeting with Sitharaman, Goyal, Tomar among others at BJP headquarters

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 17: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar amid the ongoing farmers' agitation.

As on Thursday afternoon, the meeting was going on at the BJP head office here. It was also attended by the party's general secretaries CT Ravi, Dushyant Gautam and Arun Singh among others.

The meeting was being held on the day the Supreme Court heard a plea related to the farmer's protests against the Centre's three new agriculture-related laws.