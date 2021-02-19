Meet Shabnam: First woman likely to be hanged in India after Independence for killing 7 family members

Shabnam, death row convict in Amroha murder case now approaches UP Governor for mercy

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 19: Shabnam, who could be the first woman likely to be hanged in India after Independence for killing 7 family members has filed a fresh mercy petition before Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

Her mercy petition came while preparations are underway at the Mathura Jail to execute her.

The incident dates back to 2018, when Shabnam along with her lover Saleem, killed the former's entire family in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. The duo was having an affair and wanted to get married.

However, the woman's family was opposed to their marriage. During the investigation it was found that Shabnam had abetted Saleem in the crime as she made her family members drink milk laced with sedatives before hacking them to death.

She didn't even spare her little nephew killed who was strangulated to death.

On the day of judgment, the judge heard the statements of 29 witnesses. The 160-page judgement was passed after 649 questions were asked from the witnesses.

India's only female execution room was built in Mathura jail during British rule in 1870, but no convict has been hanged there since Independence. The only mention of this hanging room in India can be found in the UP Jail Manual, 1956, which lays out elaborate rules for the execution of women convicts on death row.