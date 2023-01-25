SFI of Presidency University, Kolkata seeks nod to screen BBC documentary on PM Modi

In JNU students had complained that the University had deliberately shut off power and internet to stall the screening of the BBC documentary on PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 25: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) of Presidency University in Kolkata has sought permission to screen the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The SFI sought permission from the University to screen the film on January 27, 4 pm.

The development comes after students who gathered at the Jawaharlal Nehru University students's union office in New Delhi for the screening of the documentary, India: The Modi Question. The students claimed that the University administration cut power and internet to stall the screening. They even staged a protest after stones were thrown at them they alleged. In Hyderabad a group of students at the University of Hyderabad had organised the screening on its campus without prior notice or permission. The University has sought a report on the event for taking necessary action.

The SFI said that it had sent a mail to the university authorities seeking permission. They sought to book the badminton court on the campus where the documentary is likely to be shown on a giant screen. The University is yet to respond to the request.

On Tuesday the documentary was screened across Kerala by various political organisations including the pro-Left SFI. After being screened in several places protests were held by the BJP's Yuva Morcha. The police had to use tear gas shells and water cannons to clear up the protesters. For the BJP support came in from the son of former union minister and Congress leader A K Antony. His son Anil who has quit the Congress today had voiced displeasure over the screening of the documentary and the documentary itself.

In JNU following the incident, members of the students' union marched to the Vasant Kunj police station and filed a complaint of deliberate power outage and stone pelting in a bid to bar them from screening the documentary. The Delhi police on Wednesday said that they have started a probe. No FIR has been filed as yet. Delhi Police officials cited by ANI said that they have given a complaint and the police are inquiring into it.

