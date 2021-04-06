Karnataka Sex scandal: Govt not in favour of anyone, says Bommai

India

oi-Deepika S

Kalaburagi, Apr 06: In the backdrop of the woman, said to be featured in a ''sex video'' allegedly involving BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, accusing the Karnataka government of being biased, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the administration was working in favour of truth.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said, "We are in favour of truth only. We are not in favour of anyone else. So whatever is legal has to be followed. This is the direction I have given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT)."

To a question that the High Court has sought details of the development, Bommai said all the procedures will be followed. Asked about the charges levelled by the woman that the government was ''protecting'' Jarkiholi, the minister said the SIT will answer those points.

Jarkiholi, the Belagavi strongman, had to resign as minister a month ago owing to allegations of sex-for-job followed by a sleaze video going viral in the social media.

While Jarkiholi has lodged a complaint of threat and blackmail against unknown people, the woman purportedly seen in the video too filed a complaint of rape on the pretext of giving her a government job.

Two days ago, the woman alleged in her letter to the police that she has been grilled thrice whereas the accused has been questioned only once. Jarkiholi was supposed to appear before police on Monday but citing COVID infection, he did not turn up.