Sex determination ads must be blocked: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to take steps to prevent sex determination advertisements on the internet. A three judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra said that an expert committee under the Nodal agency will take appropriate steps so that the mandate of the PNDT Act (Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994) is not violated and the female sex ratio which has fallen in the country shall not further fall down.

The Bench passed this order on a batch of petitions filed by NGO Sabu George and others.

Google, Microsoft and Yahoo informed the court that they would not sponsor any advertisement on pre-natal sex determination tests. They said if we discover something objectionable we will refer it to the nodal officer appointed by the Union Government and remove the contents if the nodal officer ask us to do so.

OneIndia News