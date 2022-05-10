Severe cyclonic storm Asani lies 330 km from Visakhapatnam; likely to weaken in next 24 hours: IMD

Bhubneshwar, May 10: Cyclone Asani moved with a speed of 12kmph in a west-northwest direction in the last 6 hours, the Meteorological Centre in Bhubneshwar reported.

Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) Asani lies over westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, about 300 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, 330 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha, and 590 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha.

"The Severe CS 'Asani' over Westcentral and adjoining southwest BoB moved west-northwestwards and lay centred at 2330 hours IST of yesterday over west-central and adjoining southwest BoB 330 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 350 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam," the IMD tweeted.

"SCS Asani over west-central and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 14.6°N and longitude 85.0°E lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today, the 09th May, 390 km southeast of Kakinada. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 24 hours," the tweet further added.

Severe cyclonic storm Asani which packed gale-force winds up to 120 kmph, is likely to curve away from the coast and run parallel to the east coast in a north-northeast-ward direction and gradually weaken, the Met office said on Monday. Coming close to North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts, it is likely to lessen in intensity into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday night. The cyclone will not make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh but will move parallel to the east coast and cause heavy rain, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra had said in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The cyclonic storm system, which lay about 410 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 590 km south of Puri at 2.30 pm on Monday, is moving in a north-westward direction with a sustained surface wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. It caused heavy to moderate rainfall in Odisha and West Bengal during the day. Under the influence of the cyclone, coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal West Bengal are expected to receive more rainfall from Tuesday evening.

The weather office said that very high sea conditions were likely to prevail over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and asked fishermen not to venture out in the region from Tuesday for at least two days. It also advised that tourism activities in coastal areas and sea beaches be suspended till May 13.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:39 [IST]