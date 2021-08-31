YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Several Taliban fighters killed in fighting at Panjshir Valley

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 31: Around seven-eight Taliban fighters have died while fighting in the Panjshir Valley on Monday night, Fahim Dashty, the spokesperson of Ahmad Massoud who is leading the resistance movement said.

    Several Taliban fighters killed in fighting at Panjshir Valley

    Dashty said that an attack was launched by the Taliban on Panjshir, where the resistance forces are holding a last stand against the Taliban. Both sides suffered injuries while 7-8 Taliban fighters died, he said.

    To mark victory, Taliban walks across Kabul International AirportTo mark victory, Taliban walks across Kabul International Airport

    In a bid to prevent former Vice President, Amrullah Saleh from sharing his messages on Twitter, the Taliban shut down the internet. Saleh has joined the Panjshir forces and had declared himself as acting president after the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

    Several Taliban fighters had gathered in Panjshir the only Afghanistan province that has not fallen to the Taliban. Massoud is the son of the Ahmad Shah Massoud, the legendary Afghan rebel commander.

    Dashty said that the resistance forces are not only fighting for Panjshir, but for the whole of Afghanistan. We are concerned about the rights of the women and minorities, he had told India Today TV.

    More TALIBAN News  

    Read more about:

    taliban

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 13:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X