Several Taliban fighters killed in fighting at Panjshir Valley

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 31: Around seven-eight Taliban fighters have died while fighting in the Panjshir Valley on Monday night, Fahim Dashty, the spokesperson of Ahmad Massoud who is leading the resistance movement said.

Dashty said that an attack was launched by the Taliban on Panjshir, where the resistance forces are holding a last stand against the Taliban. Both sides suffered injuries while 7-8 Taliban fighters died, he said.

In a bid to prevent former Vice President, Amrullah Saleh from sharing his messages on Twitter, the Taliban shut down the internet. Saleh has joined the Panjshir forces and had declared himself as acting president after the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

Several Taliban fighters had gathered in Panjshir the only Afghanistan province that has not fallen to the Taliban. Massoud is the son of the Ahmad Shah Massoud, the legendary Afghan rebel commander.

Dashty said that the resistance forces are not only fighting for Panjshir, but for the whole of Afghanistan. We are concerned about the rights of the women and minorities, he had told India Today TV.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 13:51 [IST]