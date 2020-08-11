Several shops damaged in Landslide at Badrinath national highway as incessant rains lash Uttarakhand

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dehradun, Aug 11: Several shops damaged and road were blocked after a landslide occurred on Badrinath national highway in Chamoli district, following heavy rainfall last night. Landslide on the highway has disrupted the traffic movement.

On July 16, the Badrinath Highway at Pagal Nala and Lam Bagar in Chamoli district was blocked due to falling of boulders after heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that patches of moderate to intense convection lie over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh.