Several parts of north, west India record high night temperatures

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 19: A report from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that several parts of north and west India have been recording warmer nights for the past few days.

Warmer night temperature is likely to continue over north India, central India and some parts of east India till February 22.

The maximum temperature over Delhi on Thursday was 28 degree Celsius, 4 degrees above normal and minimum was 9.6 degree Celsius, 1 degree below normal.

In other stations, the minimum temperature was higher. For example, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 22 degree Celsius and a minimum of 10.4 degree Celsius, 3 degrees above normal. Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degree Celsius, 2 degrees above normal and a minimum of 17.8 degree Celsius, 3 degrees above normal.

Minimum temperatures are above normal by 2-4 degree Celsius over most parts of Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmiri, most parts of central and east India. These are near normal or slightly below normal over remaining parts of India, according to IMD.

From February 18 to March 3, the minimum temperatures are likely to continue to be normal to above normal over northwest, adjoining central India and northeastern states except western parts of Rajasthan, where it is likely to be below normal, IMD said in its extended forecast.

Dense to very dense fog was observed at some pockets over Punjab, northwest Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Friday.

Amritsar, Patiala and Ganganagar recorded visibility of less than 25 metres; Hisar 50 metres; Ambala and Delhi (Palam) recorded that of 200 metres each.

There is a strong wind discontinuity in the lower levels over Central India with moisture inflow from Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move southwestward and persist during the next 24 hours IMD said in its bulletin on Thursday.

Due to the system, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and hail is likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra during next 24 hours.