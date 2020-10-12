Seven Indians kidnapped in Libya released

New Delhi, Oct 12: The seven Indians, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh who were kidnapped in Libya last month have been released. The news of their release was confirmed by Indian envoy to Tunisia, Puneet Roy.

India does not have a mission in Libya and the Indian mission in Tunisia looks after the welfare of Indians in Libya.

The Indians were kidnapped at a place called Asshwerif on September 14 when they were on their way to the Tripoli airport to catch a flight to India, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said at a media briefing.

"The government is in touch with their family members and would like to assure them that we are making all possible efforts in consultation and coordination with Libyan authorities and the employer to trace our nationals and secure their release from captivity at the earliest," he had said.

Srivastava said the Indian nationals were working at a construction and oil field supplies company.

"The employer has been contacted by the kidnappers and shown photographs as proof that the Indian nationals were safe and keeping well," he had also said.

Libya, an oil-rich country in North Africa, has been witnessing large-scale violence and unrest since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi''s four-decade regime in 2011.

In September 2015, an advisory was issued by the government for Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Libya in view of the security situation there.

In May 2016, the government imposed a complete travel ban irrespective of the purpose in view of the deteriorating security situation in Libya.

"This travel ban is still in force," said Srivastava.