India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 08: Seven Army personnel who were struck by avalanche in high altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on 6 Feb have been confirmed dead, their bodies retrieved from the avalanche site, said Indian Army.

The Army personnel were part of a patrolling team and were hit by the avalanche on Sunday.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 17:30 [IST]