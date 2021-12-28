Set up dedicated vaccine sites for children aged 15, above: Centre tells states

Yellow alert in Delhi? What will be open, what will be closed

New Delhi, Dec 28: The Central government has urged the states to designate some dedicated COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs) exclusively for the 15-18 age group.

As announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25th December, 2021, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 yrs is scheduled to begin from Monday, 3rd January, 2022.

In context of the vaccination of the age group 15-18 yrs, the Union Health Secretary informed the States/UTs that only 'Covaxin' is to be administered in this population category and additional doses of 'Covaxin' will be sent to all States and UTs.

Union Government will share the supply schedule of 'Covaxin' with all the States and UTs in the next few days.

Potential beneficiaries can either register themselves on Co-WIN from the 1st of January, 2022 or avail of a walk-in registration when vaccination commences from the 3rd of January. Those with a birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination under this category.

All established protocols regarding vaccination are to be followed for the 15-18 yrs age group; beneficiaries are to wait for half-an-hour when they will be monitored for AEFI and will be eligible for the 2nd dose only after 28 days.

States were informed that they have the option to designate some COVID Vaccination Center (CVC)s as dedicated CVC for the 15-18 age group exclusively which can also be reflected on Co-WIN. Dedicated CVCs would ensure that there is no confusion in administering the vaccines. For CVCs that are intended to serve categories in addition to 15-18 age group, the States were requested to ensure separate queues for the 15-18 age group and separate vaccination teams.

States were advised to form two separate vaccination teams at the same CVC, one for 15-18 age groups and other for all adults to avoid confusion in administration of the right vaccines.

States/UTs were further advised to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and vaccination team members for vaccination of 15-18 years age-group and the identification of dedicated session sites for vaccination of 15-18 years age-group. States were exhorted to undertake proper planning in advance for distribution of Covaxin to identified session sites.

To avoid the mixing-up of vaccines during administration, separate CVCs, separate session sites, separate queue (if at same session where adult vaccination is ongoing) and separate vaccination team (if at same session site) are to be strived for.

States/UTs were also advised to share their requirement of vaccine doses through district wise estimation of beneficiaries using Co-WIN. They are to publicize sessions where vaccination will be available for 15-18 years age-groups.

Sufficient vaccines will be provided to states to cover these beneficiaries.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 18:15 [IST]