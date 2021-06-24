Set to be quizzed today, Ghaziabad cops have 11 questions for Twitter India head

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 24: Twitter India's Managing Director, Manish Maheshwari will appear before the Ghaziabad police over a video that was posted on the micro-blogging site.

Earlier this month the UP police had sent a legal notice to Maheshwari over the video Manish Maheswari, Managing Director, Twitter India has been asked to report to the police station at the Loni Border and record his statement within seven days.

"Clarification given by you is inappropriate. Being the MD of Twitter in India, you are the representative of the company. Therefore, you are bound by the Indian law to cooperate in the investigation," the legal notice said. Further it said that the police have prepared 11 questions for Maheshwari, including one regarding the failure to remove the video. Further he would also be asked about what action has been taken against the numerous complaints made against the video.

Available for questioning through video conferencing, Twitter India head tells UP police

Earlier this month Twitter lost the safe harbour immunity in India after it failed to comply with the new IT rules, which requires it to appoint key officers in India.

The development came shortly after a case was filed in Uttar Pradesh against Twitter over posts on a viral video of an assault that the police say tried to incite communal violence.

The rules came into effect on May 25 and Twitter is yet to comply with them and due to this their protection as an intermediary has gone. Twitter is liable for penal actions against any Indian law just as any publisher is, sources said.

Twitter was accused of not removing misleading content linked to an incident in Ghaziabad on June 5, in which an elderly Muslim man had alleged that his beard was cut off and he was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram by a group.

The police however said that the incident was not a communal one. In fact the man in question Sufi Abdul Samad was attacked by six men-both Hindus and Muslims as they were unhappy with the amulets he had sold to them. The FIR charged Twitter and several journalists for inciting communal sentiments with posts sharing the allegations made by the man of the assault.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 8:43 [IST]