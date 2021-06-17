Serum Institute may start clinical trials of Novavax vaccine for Children in July

Fake: COVAXIN does not contain newborn calf serum at all

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 17: Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India plans to start clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine Novavax for children in July, news agency ANI quoted its sources.

Novavax is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

Novavax had created flutters earlier this week as it exhibited a 90.4 percent overall efficacy in Phase 3 clinical trials.

NVX-CoV2373 is stored and stable at 2°- 8°C, allowing the use of existing vaccine supply chain channels for its distribution. It is packaged in a ready-to-use liquid formulation in 10-dose vials.

It can also be stored at ordinary refrigerator temperatures, unlike some other vaccines that have strict freezer requirements. To make the vaccine, Novavax injected the virus into moths.