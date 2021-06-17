YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Serum Institute may start clinical trials of Novavax vaccine for Children in July

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India plans to start clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine Novavax for children in July, news agency ANI quoted its sources.

    Novavax is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

    Serum Institute may start clinical trials of Novavax vaccine for Children in July

    Novavax had created flutters earlier this week as it exhibited a 90.4 percent overall efficacy in Phase 3 clinical trials.

    How effective is Novavax COVID-19 vaccine: Here is what the results showHow effective is Novavax COVID-19 vaccine: Here is what the results show

    NVX-CoV2373 is stored and stable at 2°- 8°C, allowing the use of existing vaccine supply chain channels for its distribution. It is packaged in a ready-to-use liquid formulation in 10-dose vials.

    It can also be stored at ordinary refrigerator temperatures, unlike some other vaccines that have strict freezer requirements. To make the vaccine, Novavax injected the virus into moths.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X