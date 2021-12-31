Serum Institute applies for fill approval Covishield

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 31: Serum Institute which produces Covishield has applied for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Serum Institute has supplied more than 1.25 billion doses of the vaccine in India. The Indian government now has the data to consider a full market authorisation, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter.

It may be recalled that Serum Institute which is the world's largest vaccine maker was granted approval for emergency use of Covishield in India this year. Serum Institute had increased its monthly capacity to produce vaccines by four times to as many as 240 million doses. It is prepared to export large volumes from January, Poonawalla had said according to a report by Reuters.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 15:09 [IST]