    Senior PDP leader and former minister Javed Mustafa Mir resigns from the party

    Jammu, Jan 6: In another blow to Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), senior leader and former minister Javed Mustafa Mir has resigned from the party.

    Javed Mustafa Mir resigns

    Mir will forward his resignation to the party on Sunday morning.

    Mir, who did not cite any reason for his decision to resign, said that he will consult his followers about his future course of action.

    The resignation of Mir follows a slew of similar resignations by some of PDP leaders in the last few months.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 9:50 [IST]
