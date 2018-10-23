  • search

Senior Pak official summoned by MEA

    New Delhi, Oct 23: A senior official in High Commission for Pakistan in Delhi was summoned to MEA and a demarche was made, lodging a strong protest at fatal casualties of Indian soldiers in an attempted cross-border infiltration on 21 Oct 2018 by Pakistani terrorists in Sunderbani Sector.

    Ministry of External Affairs stated that official was informed that two Pakistani armed intruders have been killed by Indian security forces during the ensuing firefight and Government of Pakistan take custody of dead bodies of its nationals.

    In Jammu and Kashmir, two Pakistan intruders were killed in a fierce encounter with Army in Sunderbani sector on the Line of Control in Jammu on October 21. However, in this encounter, three Indian Army soldiers also attained martyrdom.

    According to Defence Spokesperson, one soldier also suffered grievous injuries in the encounter and had to be air evacuated to Army Command Hospital, Udhampur.

    Two AK 47 rifles and warlike stores were recovered from the heavily armed slain intruders. Troops had launched a massive search operation in the area.

