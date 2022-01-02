YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Senior officials in Tripura review security arrangements ahead of PM Modi's visit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Agartala, Jan 2: Senior officials in Tripura have held extensive meetings and reviewed the security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on Tuesday, an administrative functionary said.

    Senior officials in Tripura review security arrangements ahead of PM Modis visit

    The PM, during his daylong visit, is set to inaugurate a new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport, launch state government-initiated schemes and address a public gathering.

    Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia and senior officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) would also be present at the programme. District Magistrate (DM) of Tripura West District, where the state capital is located, had on Saturday assessed the preparations that have been made for the PM's programme, officials said.

    The new terminal building at Agartala airport, built at a cost of Rs 3,400 crore, will have 20 check-in counters, six parking bays, four-passenger boarding bridges, and other passenger-friendly facilities.

    With a built-up area of 30,000 sq metres, the building has been designed to handle three million passengers in a year.

    According to DM Debapriya Bardhan, the administration is expecting a gathering of around 25,000 people for the rally, to be held later in the day. Multiple entry gates, including one for VIP and VVIPs, will be set up at the venue.

    Modi on January 4 will also be launching Mukhya Mantri Gramin Surakha Yojana (MMGSY) – under which funds allocation will be made for gram panchayats to develop villages – among other schemes.

    Last month, Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Arvind Singh had visited the state to review the progress of work being undertaken at the terminal building. Agartala airport was designed and built in 1942 by the then maharaja of Tripura, Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Debbarman.

    More SECURITY News  

    Read more about:

    security tripura narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X