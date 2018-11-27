Senior Congress leaders concerned about promises made by state Congress chief Kamal Nath

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Congress has left nothing to woo voters of Madhya Pradsh by making all kinds of promises despite the fact that state is under heavy debt. Now the senior leaders of the party are concerned that how the will promises made by the Congress be fulfilled. Actually Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has made lots of promises on twitter after the manifesto of the Congress, which was named as Vachan Patra, was announced. Senior leaders of the Congress got to know about some of the promises made by him on twitter only.

Weekly off to policemen is one such promise on which even party insiders are astonished because the state is already facing shortage of police personal and on top of that crime graph of the state is quite high. So how will this be managed? The state Congress president has promised recruiting 50 thousand police personals. Looking at the financial condition of the state, it is difficult to bear such a huge burden but even if it goes ahead with its plans of recruiting one forth of its promise, it will take two to three years to complete recruitment, training and deployment. Similarly the promise made by him to make all temporary workers permanent is also difficult to comply with.

Kamal Nath has also promised to make all Aganwadi workers, their assistants and Asha workers involved in health services permanent. They are in thousands and none of the states in the country has made these workers serving on stipend as permanent. Kamal Nath has also made a promise to absorb such temporary workers who have been removed from the job. He has also promised making all contractual teachers permanent besides increasing the old age pension and stipend for physically challenged three times from Rs 300 per month to Rs 1000.

He has already said to waive off loans of women self help groups and loans of farmers not only from banks but also of the cooperative society. All medical colleges will be made super specialty hospitals and all these promises are also made by him only. It is also said that there will be separate centers for bypass, angioplasty and diabetes. He has also promised costly treatment at private hospitals will be done at the state government's expanses. Kamal Nath promised to make 12 hour electricity available at half rate. So lots of promises when the government has a debt of Rs 187,639 crore and salary of employees is somehow managed.