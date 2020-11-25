Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away at 71

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 25: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away at the age of 71.

In a tweet his son Faisal Patel said that Patel passed away at 3.30 am.

"With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad & untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," Faisal said in a tweet.

Requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings, he also said.

In a tweet last week, Ahmed Patel''s son Faisal said, "On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment."