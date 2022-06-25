Sena workers vandalise rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant's office in Pune | VIDEO

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Pune, Jun 25: Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena workers have vandalised the office of the party's MLA Tanaji Sawant in the Balaji area of Katraj, Pune. Sawant is one of the rebel MLAs from the state and is currently camping in Guwahati, Assam.

"Our party worker vandalised Tanaji Sawant's office. All traitors and rebel MLAs who have troubled our chief Uddhav Thackeray will face this type of action. Their office will also be attacked... No one will be spared," Sanjay More, Pune city head, Shiv Sena told ANI.

The incident of vandalism at Sawant's office comes after Dissident MLA Eknath Shinde who is currently camping in Guwahati with the rebel legislators, tweeted a letter signed by the 16 MLAs that is addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena workers vandalise office of the party's MLA Tanaji Sawant in Balaji area of Katraj, Pune. Sawant is one of the rebel MLAs from the state and is currently camping in Guwahati, Assam. #MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/LXRSLPxYJC — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

In the letter, the legislators said CM Thackeray and the leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will be responsible if any harm is caused to their family members. In his tweet, Shinde alleged that the security cover of the 16 rebel Sena legislators was withdrawn on the orders of Thackeray and Walse Patil due to "political vendetta".

"The government is responsible for the security of these legislators," he added. In the letter, the legislators demanded that their security cover be reinstated. "If our family members are harmed, then the chief minister, leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government like Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray will be responsible," the letter said.

Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 13:14 [IST]