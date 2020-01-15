  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Makar Sankranti Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sena's Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence here, two days after the Sena skipped a crucial opposition meet in Parliament complex.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    This is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Shiv Sena formed the coalition government in Maharashtra with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Shiv Sena termed it as a routine meeting between the two leaders.

    Sources said the two leaders discussed the current political situation as also issues of coordination and issues concerning environment and tourism, which the Sena leader handles as a minister in Maharashtra.

    Rahul Gandhi is also learned to have discussed issues of CAA and NPR with the junior Thackeray during the 30-minute meeting. Sources said Thackeray also met senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and is learned to have discussed ways to improve coordination between the alliance partners.

    BJP CEC likely to meet on Thursday to finalise candidates for Delhi assembly polls

    The Shiv Sena had skipped the crucial opposition meet convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Parliament complex on Monday, which adopted a unanimous resolution not to implement the NPR process in states which opposed the implementation of CAA.

    The Congress has said the Sena was to attend the crucial opposition meeting, but could not due to communication issues. No Sena MP was present in Delhi on Monday, the sources had said.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi shiv sena

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 15:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue