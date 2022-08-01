YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Sena MP Sanjay Raut heads for medical check-up, to be produced in court shortly

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 01: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Monday took Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to a government hospital for check up, after which he will be produced in a special court here.

    Raut, who spent the night in ED's south Mumbai office after his arrest in a money laundering case, was taken to the hospital after 12.30 pm. He was seen waving to media personnel gathered outside the agency's office.

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken for a medical check-up by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials
    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken for a medical check-up by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. PTI Photo

    ED arrested Raut on Sunday in a case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai chawl after conducting a nine-hour search at his residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized, officials said.

    Raut, 60, was arrested after over six hours of questioning at the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate shortly after Sunday midnight.

    He was taken into custody at 12:05 am on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as he was not cooperating in the probe, the officials claimed.

    Man of courage: Congress throws weight behind Sanjay RautMan of courage: Congress throws weight behind Sanjay Raut

    The Rajya Sabha MP of the Sena, led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai later in the day, where the ED will seek his custody.

    A team of ED had on Sunday reached his residence in Mumbai's Bhandup area, where they conducted a search, questioned Raut, and by evening, took him for questioning at the agency's south Mumbai office.

    Comments

    More SANJAY RAUT News  

    Read more about:

    sanjay raut enforcement directorate government hospital special court money laundering case

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X