Sena-BJP activists clash near Rane's residence in Mumbai over his remarks against Maha CM

Mumbai, Aug 24: Activists of the Shiv Sena's youth wing and the BJP clashed with each other near Union minister Narayan Rane's residence in Mumbai on Tuesday in the wake of his comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, police said. Stones were pelted from both sides, following which police used cane-charge to disperse the agitators, an official said.

Shiv Sena workers sat on the Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West) near Rane's residence, and activists from both the sides shouted slogans against each other, the official said. Following the incident, the road was blocked from two sides, disrupting traffic in the area. The road was opened for traffic later in the day. The additional police force was deployed in the area, the official said.

The clash took place during a protest organised by activists of the Yuva Sena (the Shiv Sena's youth wing) against Union minister Rane, he added.

BJP workers had gathered outside Rane's residence in the morning in support of their party leader, while Shiv Sena activists, including women, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Rane, assembled outside the office of the Yuva Sena, located nearby in Juhu. Heavy police security was deployed outside Rane's residence, the official said.

Police registered three FIRs regarding the clash outside Rane's residence at Santacruz police station and Kasturba Marg police station, an official said. Two cross FIRs were registered in the Santacruz police station against eight to ten persons who have been identified and other unidentified persons under the Epidemic Diseases Act, National Disaster Management Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting.

Union minister Narayan Rane arrested over 'slap Uddhav' remark

These cross FIRs mentioned 50 workers of Yuva Sena and some BJP workers, he said. A third FIR was registered against six identified persons and 80 to 90 unidentified people in the Kasturba Marg police station, the official added.

Police are analysing CCTV footage and videos being circulated on social media. Video clips aired on news channels may be used as evidence later against the people involved in the clash, he said.

Rane, who was recently inducted into the Union cabinet, had sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence. The Union minister was arrested later on Tuesday after FIRs were registered against him.