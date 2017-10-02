Sedition charges against TTV Dinakaran over pamphlets against state government

The Tamil Nadu police have slapped sedition charges against TTV Dinakaran and 16 of his supporters. An FIR filed by the Annadanapatty police in Salem district, under various sections of the IPC including 124 A, names 17 people, including Dinakaran, accusing them of carrying out activities against the welfare of the state.

Many of TTV Dinakaran's supporters were arrested for distributing pamphlets allegedly containing derogatory remarks against the state government, Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Prime MInister Narendra Modi. The FIR was based on the complaint of an AIADMK leader from the same district. Former MLA Venkatachalam and local AIADMK functionary Saravanan along with 14 other supporters of TTV Dinakaran have been slapped with charges under IPC sections 143 for unlawful assembly, 120 B for criminal conspiracy, 124 A for sedition, 153 promoting enmity, 500 for defamation, 504 intentional insults and 506 (2) for criminal intimidation.

While the FIR does not mention what the derogatory remarks were, all accused including Dinakaran- who was not present at the venue- have been booked for sedition. In his complaint, AIADMK leader Saravanan has alleged that September 29, a group of Dinakaran supporters distributed pamphlets to the public outside a venue where Palanisamy was present for an event.

The pamphlet is said to have contained misleading information about National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The complainant has alleged that the pamphlet was instigating in nature and urged people to protest against the government.

OneIndia News