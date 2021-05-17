YouTube
    Sedition case: SC orders medical examination of YSRC rebel MP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: The Supreme Court on Monday directed rebel YSR Congress MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, arrested in sedition case, be taken to Army hospital at Secunderabad in Telangana for medical examination.
    A vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B R Gavai directed that Raju be kept at the Army hospital at Secunderabad till further orders.

    YSR Congress MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju
    It also directed that his medical examination be conducted in the presence of a judicial officer, to be appointed by Telangana High Court chief justice.

    The top court said that the medical examination of Raju be videographed and report be sent in sealed cover to the top court.

    It said that medical examination of Raju will be conducted by a board of three doctors headed by chief of the Army hospital.

    The apex court said he shall be granted Y-category security as directed by the Delhi High Court earlier.

    Raju had moved the Delhi High Court last year for his security.

