YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 #USCapitol
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sedition case: Kangana Ranaut appears before Bandra police station in Mumbai to record statement

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 08: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday reached the Bandra police station here to record her statement in a case related to sedition and other charges.

    Kangana Ranaut

    Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category security of CRPF personnel, arrived at the police station in suburban Mumbai around 1 pm along with her advocate amid heavy media presence.

    The Bandra police had registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks in October, an official said.

    The FIR was registered following orders from a magistrates court in Bandra.

    Case lodged in Patna court against Kangana Ranaut

    The court had directed the police to carry out an inquiry against Ranaut and her sister after a complaint was lodged against them for allegedly trying to create hatred and communal tension through their social media posts.

    Munawwar Ali Sayyad, a casting director and fitness trainer, had filed the complaintreferring to tweets and other statements of Ranaut and her sister.

    They were booked under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

      Covid-19: Union Health Minister says 'Indians to get vaccine in the next few days' | Oneindia News

      Earlier, the Mumbai police had sent notices three times asking them to appear for recording their statements in the case.

      The Bombay High Court in November had granted interim protection from arrest to Kangana and her sister, and directed them to appear before the police on January 8.

      More KANGANA RANAUT News

      Read more about:

      kangana ranaut

      Story first published: Friday, January 8, 2021, 13:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 8, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X