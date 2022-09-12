Security upped ahead of possible verdict in Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri case

New Delhi, Sep 12: The administration in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh has stepped up security in the Temple town and also clamped prohibitory orders ahead of the likely judgment in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri case.

The court in Varanasi may pronounce the verdict on the maintainability of the plea today, September 12. Forces have been deployed in areas where people of both communities reside, Commissioner of Police, A Satish Ganesh said.

Section 144 implemented in city. Police force posted in areas where mix population resides. Patrolling on. We're trying our best to ensure there is no law and order situation concern, Ganesh told news agency ANI.

He also said that officers have been asked to interact with religious leaders in their respective areas to ensure that peace is maintained.

He also said that the entire city has been divided into sectors which have been allocated police forces as per the requirements. Ganesh also said that directives for flag and foot march have been issued.

Give women had filed a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu dieties whose idols were said to be located in an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The court had earlier ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey was completed on May 16 and the report was submitted on May 19.

The Hindu side has claimed that a Shilling was found during the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri complex. This has been contested by the Muslim side.

