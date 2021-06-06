Security tight in Amritsar on anniversary of Operation Bluestar

37th anniversary of Operation Bluestar: What is Operation Bluestar, why was it carried out?

New Delhi, June 06: The Punjab government has tightened security across the state, especially in Amritsar where the Golden Temple is situated as several Sikh organisations have planned to celebrate the 37th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on Sunday.

The Amritsar police said that they would deploy more than 6,000 cops to keep a vigil across the city today. The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee said that it will display the bullet ridden holy Swaroop of Guru Granth Sahib. The saroop was hit by a bullet during the Army action in 1984.

Operation Bluestar was a military action ordered by the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi to flush out Sikh militants holed up in the Harmandir Complex. The operation was carried out between June 1 and 8 1984 and claimed several lives and also left the shrine damaged.

Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 7:48 [IST]