Security stepped in Kullu-Manali as Lashkar plans strike on Israelis

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Security has been stepped up in Manali following information about a Lashkar-e-Tayiba conducting a reconnaissance. Abdul Naeem alias Headley 2 was arrested recently and during his interrogation spoke about his visit to Manali.

Security stepped in Kullu-Manali as Lashkar plans strike on Israelis
Tourists enjoying the snowfall in Manali. PTI Photo

He had carried out a recce of a hydel project and areas which were dominated by Israeli tourists. Two task forces comprising police and CID personnel have been formed to man the security. The focus of the security forces are on Manali, Kasol and adjoining areas, Shalini Agnihorti, the Superintendent of Police, Kullu said.

While the hydel project was under his radar, he had also photographed tourist destinations. There are plenty of Israeli tourists who visit Kullu-Manali and they were under his radar. NIA officials probing the case say that these details he had sent to his handlers in Pakistan.

Several thousand, Israeli tourists visit, Kasol and Kasol in the Parbati valley. Kasol in fact is known as a mini Isreal. There are several hotels which have instructions and signboards written in Hebrew.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

manali, security forces, lashkar e tayiba, david headley, national investigation agency

Story first published: Sunday, December 10, 2017, 8:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 10, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.