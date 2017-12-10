Security stepped in Kullu-Manali as Lashkar plans strike on Israelis

Security has been stepped up in Manali following information about a Lashkar-e-Tayiba conducting a reconnaissance. Abdul Naeem alias Headley 2 was arrested recently and during his interrogation spoke about his visit to Manali.

He had carried out a recce of a hydel project and areas which were dominated by Israeli tourists. Two task forces comprising police and CID personnel have been formed to man the security. The focus of the security forces are on Manali, Kasol and adjoining areas, Shalini Agnihorti, the Superintendent of Police, Kullu said.

While the hydel project was under his radar, he had also photographed tourist destinations. There are plenty of Israeli tourists who visit Kullu-Manali and they were under his radar. NIA officials probing the case say that these details he had sent to his handlers in Pakistan.

Several thousand, Israeli tourists visit, Kasol and Kasol in the Parbati valley. Kasol in fact is known as a mini Isreal. There are several hotels which have instructions and signboards written in Hebrew.

OneIndia News