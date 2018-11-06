Security forces gun down two terrorists in Shopian's Safnagri

Shopian, Nov 6: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian's Safnagri on Tuesday.

The operation is over now. No collateral damage has been reported. The identity of the terrorists is being confirmed.

Last Saturday, two militants were killed and two others managed to escape in an encounter with security forces that broke out in Shopian. The joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police after intelligence suggested the presence of militants in the area.

The two killed militants are Mohammad Irfan Bhat and Shahid Mir who belong to the banned terror organisation of Hizbul Mujahideen.

More details awaited.