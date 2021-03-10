Restaurant owner's son dies days after being shot by terrorists in Srinagar

Security forces gun down chief of Al-Badr without any collateral damage

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: The Jammu and Kashmir police gunned down one terrorist in Sopre in an encounter. Based on specific inputs an operation was launched by the Sopore police at Tujjer Sharief after contact was established.

During the search operation, as the presence of a terrorist got ascertained he was given opportunity to surrender, however, he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. The terrorist has been identified as Ab Gani Khawaja alias Skinder, resident of Khawaja Mohalla Kralgund and chief of the proscribed terrorist outfit Al- Badr.

As per police records, the terrorist was involved in several acts of terror, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

He was the main recruiter of innocent youth into terrorists ranks. Dozens of terror related and other crime cases have been registered against him in North Kashmir which include grenade blast at Bus-Stand Sopore, in which 19 civilians sustained injuries.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar appreciated the police and security forces for undertaking the operation and ensuring that there was no collateral damage.