    Security breach at Rashtrapati Bhavan: Couple held by Delhi Police for allegedly trying to enter premises

    New Delhi, Nov 17: A couple was arrested after they allegedly attempted to enter the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan in their car on November 15, 2021. The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Monday, police said.

    Security breach at Rashtrapati Bhavan: Couple held by Delhi Police for allegedly trying to enter premises

    According to ANI, the couple had entered the Rashtrapati Bhavan late Monday night following which they wear held by the security forces posted there.

    The two had forcibly tried to enter Rashtrapati Bhawan under influence of liquor. They were arrested after FIR was lodged, Delhi Police said.

    The couple was also interrogated by central agencies and Delhi Police. Both of them work in a salon, they added.

