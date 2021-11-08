Security beefed up outside Mukesh Ambani's Antilia after alert from taxi driver about suspicious passengers

Mumbai, Nov 08: Security outside Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai - Antilia - after the police received a tip-off about two suspicious passengers from a taxi driver, reported news agency ANI. Meanwhile, the cops have launched a search operation.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police control room received a call on Monday alerting the cop about two people asking the address of Mukesh Ambani's house.

The caller, who was a taxi driver, told the police that two passengers hired his vehicle and then sought the address of Ambani's house.

The taxi driver has been asked to report to the Azad Maidan police station where his statement has been recorded. According to the initial details, the two men were in kurta pyjama and were conversing in Hindi and Urdu.

Meanwhile, a DCP level rank officer is monitoring the situation. Security has been heightened outside Antilia and extra barricading has been put up by the police. CCTV footage are also being scanned to get any possible lead.

Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 19:37 [IST]