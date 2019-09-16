Security at Indian airports to be on par with US soon

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: New changes are coming to the Indian airports and very soon, the screening would be on par with US standards. There is a tie up between the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and the US Transport Security Administration for this purpose.

Training for the second batch of 50 Indian officials has begun. The training for the first batch of 50 Indian officials was completed recently and the move aims at making India more travel secure.

The officials were trained on how to study body language. This means that security officials would mingle with people in the waiting areas to interpret body language. Another level of security personnel would also converse with passengers.

Further the movement of staff of other agencies who operate in the airport would be restricted. In the US, additional layers of security for persons working within the airport were introduced. These staff include, airlines staff, luggage loaders, vendors and service support personnel.

It may be recalled that the Parliament was recently informed about the installation of full body scanners at the pre-embarkation security points. These would replace the door frame metal detectors.

There would also be random checking where people would undergo a physical search and pat down.