Section 377 verdict: Petitioner Keshav Suri thanks legal fraternity

New Delhi, Sep 6: Hotelier Keshav Suri, one of the petitioners in the Section 377 case, expressed his gratitude towards legal fraternity for the historic verdict. After the five-judge Bench pronounced the verdict celebration broke out at Lalit Hotel, of which Keshav Suri is the Executive Director.

Keshav Suri, said, "All the lawyers and judges who have worked on this are the people to be interviewed and thanked. I am a nobody but they are the people to be thanked. It is a massive time to celebrate: Keshav Suri, Executive Director of Lalit Group of hotels and petitioner in the Section377 case."

Keshav Suri got married to his partner Cyril Feuillebois in Paris, France, on June 26, 2018. The two, who have been in a relationship for ten years, live at Suri's Vasant Vihar home in New Delhi. Feuillebois runs an organic cosmetic company out of Delhi that teams French expertise with Indian ingredients.

Also Read | 'Section 377 your time has come', said Menaka Guruswamy

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court has partially struck down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Observing that the section was unconstitutional the five-judge Bench held that Section 377 is irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary.

Delivering a unanimous verdict the court said Section 377 is irrational, arbitrary and incomprehensible as it fetters the right to equality for LGBT community. LGBT community possesses the same equality as other citizens, the Bench held.

Also Read | Section 377 verdict: Know the petitioners challenging criminalization of consensual sex

Ankit Gupta, LGBT activist Ankit Gupta says, "Today's SC decision is truly historic. It says that the rights which are granted by the Constitution of India are enjoyed by LGBT community as well. It is a day to celebrate. We have won the legal fight, but in society, we still have to gain victory." People react after SC verdict People react after the Supreme Court verdict which decriminalises consensual gay sex, outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept 6, 2018. A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court today, unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, saying it violated the rights to equality. PTI Photo Outside Supreme Court People react after the Supreme Court verdict which decriminalises consensual gay sex, outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept 6, 2018. PTI photo People react People react after the Supreme Court verdict which decriminalises consensual gay sex, outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept 6, 2018.