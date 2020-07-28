YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Section 144 imposed around Ambala airbase ahead of Rafale jets arrival

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 28: Security has been tightened around the Ambala Air Force Station, Haryana a day ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of the first batch of five Rafale jets. The fighter aircraft, which flew from France on Monday, is expected to arrive in India by tomorrow.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Ambala district administration today imposed Section 144 around the airbase with immediate effect and banned any kind of photography there in view of tomorrow's arrival of Rafale fighter jets.

    "In view of Rafale's landing tomorrow, the administration is on a high alert. Section 144 has been imposed in four villages closer to Ambala airbase. Gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing has been strictly prohibited," said Munish Sehgal, DSP Traffic, Ambala.

    If any drone is caught flying in the 'no-drone zone' area as suggested by the administration, strict action will be taken against the violators.

    "The Ambala Cantt area is a 'no-drone area' as it is a sensitive zone. Also, no photography allowed in the area. If anyone violates these orders, action will be taken against them," said Ram Kumar, DSP Ambala Cantt.

    More RAFALE News

    Read more about:

    rafale

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 20:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue