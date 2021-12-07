Members of farmers' body detained in Lucknow for trying to burn effigies of PM Modi, Shah

Section 144 CrPC invoked in Lucknow in view of Christmas, New Year

Lucknow, Dec 7: The Lucknow Police has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the district from December 7 till January 5, 2022. It has been invoked in view of Christmas and New Year's celebration, Covid-19 threat and protest declared by various farmers' organisations.

"No one without a proper police permission will either take out a procession of five-person or more than that, nor anyone will become a part of it," news agency ANI quoted Piyush Mordia, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Police Commissionerate Lucknow, as saying in a statement.

"No one will do anything which will create communal tension inside the jurisdiction of Lucknow Commissionarate," it added.

The police force will be deployed at the examination centres of UPCS, PSC, or any other government-related examination to stop anti-social element and people involved in cheating (scandals), the statement added.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 18:34 [IST]